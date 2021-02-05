WHO's COVAX initiative aims to start shipping 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in Feb
The World Health Organization said on Thursday its COVAX initiative aims to start shipping nearly 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in February. The organization is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome of the review is expected soon.Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:14 IST
The World Health Organization said on Thursday its COVAX initiative aims to start shipping nearly 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in February. About 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries - Cabo Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia, the WHO said in a statement https://bit.ly/39PlhHT.
The roll-out of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is subject to the vaccine being listed for emergency use by WHO. The organization is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome of the review is expected soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before end of week - SCMP
Feed fight: African consumers hit as Asia gobbles up rice supplies
S.Africa to pay big premium for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India's SII - Business Day
Africa remains fertile ground for investment: AfDB President tells UK leaders
Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more