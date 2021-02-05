Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pfizer drops India vaccine application Pfizer said on Friday it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:01 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold

The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in Tokyo may have increased nine-fold since last summer, antibody tests showed, as Japan tries to rein in the country's third and most lethal wave of the pandemic ahead of the Olympics in July. Random testing on people in Japan's capital in December showed that 0.91% had antibodies to the virus, compared with about 0.1% in a similar study in June.

Reported infections in Japan have trended down in recent days but the government has signalled it would remain cautious. Pfizer drops India vaccine application

Pfizer said on Friday it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study. The decision means the vaccine will not be available for sale in the world's two most populous countries, India and China, in the near future. Both countries are running their immunisation campaigns using other products.

Unlike other companies conducting small studies in India for foreign-developed vaccines, Pfizer had sought an exception, citing approvals it had received elsewhere. J&J files vaccine application with FDA

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorise its single-dose vaccine for emergency use, and it will apply to European authorities in coming weeks. The drugmaker's application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

The FDA said on Thursday evening that it has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26, to discuss the company's request. Australia to ease caps on returning citizens

Australia's biggest state will exit a snap five-day lockdown after reporting no cases for five straight days, as the national cabinet decided to lift the temporary caps on citizens returning from overseas from the middle of this month. Western Australia's state capital Perth and southwest region, home to some two million people, will exit lockdown from 6 pm local time on Friday, state Premier Mark McGowan said, adding the only reason that could change was if local cases were recorded before that time.

Australia will reinstate prior limits on international travellers allowed back each week to some states, after cutting the number by nearly half to around 3,000 in early January. New Zealand resumes refugee intake

New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of COVID-19. A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by June 30, Immigration New Zealand and officials said.

"With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country, to begin their new lives," Fiona Whiteridge, general manager for refugee and migrant services at Immigration New Zealand, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

Ajax goalkeeper Andr Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next years African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sa...

Leopard which killed 3 women in U'khand's Pithoragarh shot dead: Official

A leopard, which had killed three women in Uttarakhands Devalthal area, has been shot dead by a professional hunter hired by the forest department, an official said on Friday.The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Ha...

'Meticulous' plan in works to ensure nobody in Delhi faces water shortage in summers: Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a meticulous plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.Chadha reviewed the preparedness of the summer action plan along with seni...

Poland to reopen hotels and cinemas from mid-February - PM

Hotels, cinemas and theatres will reopen in Poland from mid-February at maximum half capacity, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as he takes tentative steps to reopen the economy amid rising frustration among businesses.Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021