Denmark logs 1,404 cases with more contagious coronavirus variant

Denmark logs 1,404 cases with more contagious coronavirus variantReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:37 IST
Denmark has registered 1,404 infections with the more contagious coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7., first identified in Britain, health authorities said in a report published on Friday.
In the fourth week of January, 19.5% of all positive tests analysed for their genetic material had the mutated variant, up from 12.8% the week before and 4% in the first week.
