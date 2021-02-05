Denmark logs 1,404 cases with more contagious coronavirus variant

Denmark has registered 1,404 infections with the more contagious coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7., first identified in Britain, health authorities said in a report published on Friday.

In the fourth week of January, 19.5% of all positive tests analysed for their genetic material had the mutated variant, up from 12.8% the week before and 4% in the first week.

