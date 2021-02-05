AstraZeneca expects U.S. trial results in next 4-6 weeks, research chief says
AstraZeneca expects results from the U.S. clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the next four to six weeks, the pharma firm's research chief Mene Pangalos said on Friday. I would say in the next four to six weeks we should have the results for that study reading out," he told reporters.Reuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:17 IST
AstraZeneca expects results from the U.S. clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the next four to six weeks, the pharma firm's research chief Mene Pangalos said on Friday. Asked about when the U.S. trial results would be ready, given high transmission rates during the trial, Pangalos said that they had been high during "the latter period of the trial".
"I think we're getting very close to getting data. I would say in the next four to six weeks we should have the results for that study reading out," he told reporters. Some experts had expected the data sooner than that, given the high infection rates in the United States during the period of testing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pharma
- United States
- AstraZeneca
- Pangalos
- U.S.
ALSO READ
China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassy
ADB and Jointown partner to expand pharmaceutical distribution facilities in PRC
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure treatment drug
Aurobindo Pharma, KAPL get nod under PLI scheme for promotion of manufacturing bulk drugs
India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US