Spain approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for 18-55 year olds, El Pais newspaper says

Spain approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for 18-55 year olds, El Pais newspaper saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:54 IST
Spain has approved AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for use in 18-55 year olds, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.
The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.
France, Germany, Italy and Austria have also imposed restrictions, amid a lack of data on the recently-approved shot's use in the elderly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- AstraZeneca
- Germany
- Austria
- The Health Ministry
ALSO READ
France will need new COVID lockdown if it can't master variant -epidemiologist
France reports nearly 23,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
AstraZeneca informs EU officials about vaccine delivery shortfall - Bild
"Delays cost lives": Baltic states seek swift EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine
BRIEF-France recorded a further 323 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in last 24 hours -initial health ministry data