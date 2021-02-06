Italy clears emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies

Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday it had signed the decree authorising the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies to treat the coronavirus.

Italy's medicines regulator AIFA on Friday had given its green light for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies developed by U.S drugmakers Eli Lilly and Regeneron .

