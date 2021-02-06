Nagpur sees 268 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 187 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur increased by 268 on Saturday to reach 1,35,738, whilethe death toll rose by five and the recovery count by 187, anofficial said.

The district has so far seen 4,190 deaths and 1,28,259recoveries, leaving it with 3,289 active cases, he added.

With 3,954 samples being examined on Saturday, theoverall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,87,808.

The district achieved 45.45 per cent vaccinationtarget, or 1,000 out of 2,200 registered beneficiaries, onSaturday, another official informed.

