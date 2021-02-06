Left Menu

Telangana DGP gets COVID vaccine, appeals police personnel to come forward to get vaccinated

Director-General of Police (DGP) Telangana, Mahendar Reddy on Saturday got administered with COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:50 IST
DGP of Telangana, Mahendar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Director-General of Police (DGP) Telangana, Mahendar Reddy on Saturday got administered with COVID-19 vaccine. He appealed all the police personnel in the state to come forward and get administered with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today, I have taken part in the vaccination drive and got administered the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to the police personnel of Telangana to come forward and take part in this vaccination drive," Mahendar Reddy told ANI. He said, "This vaccine is completely safe. I advise all the frontline workers to come forward and get vaccinated. Telangana Police must carry out efforts to make the people aware of this vaccine and make sure that they come forward with confidence and take part in this vaccination drive."

The DGP said that for the past few months, the doctors, paramedical staff, health workers and health department authorities have done a tremendous job, even putting their lives at risk. "The vaccine is available at over 100 centres across the state and all the vaccines that are being administered is monitored and properly facilitated. Several police personnel are coming forward to take this vaccine," he said.

"Telangana Police will always stand for the safety of its people. There are nearly 66,000 police personnel working in Telangana Police Department," he added. (ANI)

