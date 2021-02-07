Left Menu

Sero survey shows 27 pc of healthcare workers in Kashmir have antibodies against COVID-19

The blood samples were tested in Abbott Architect i1000SR immunoassay analyser by the Department of Biochemistry and 555 blood samples showed IgG antibodies with an overall sero positivity of 27.3 per cent, Khan said.He said the study shows that healthcare providers should definitely go for COVID-19 vaccination as the majority among them were still susceptible to the infection.There is some reluctance among healthcare providers, but no severe or serious adverse events following immunization AEFI has been reported among thousands of healthcare workers who received the vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks, Khan said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A sero survey conducted in various hospitals of the Kashmir Valley has found that around 27 per cent of the healthcare workers have antibodies against COVID-19. ''A sero prevalence study was conducted by Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar among healthcare providers of the Kashmir Division in January to detect SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies,'' said Muhammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine at GMC.

He said a total of 2,013 samples were collected from all GMC, Srinagar-associated hospitals, district hospitals and police hospitals here by the Department of Community Medicine. ''The blood samples were tested in Abbott Architect i1000SR immunoassay analyser by the Department of Biochemistry and 555 blood samples showed IgG antibodies with an overall sero positivity of 27.3 per cent,'' Khan said.

He said the study shows that healthcare providers should definitely go for COVID-19 vaccination as the majority among them were still susceptible to the infection.

''There is some reluctance among healthcare providers, but no severe or serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI) has been reported among thousands of healthcare workers who received the vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks,'' Khan said. He said while the Centre has asked to go for mopping up round with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from February 13, it is imperative that all healthcare workers shall receive the first jab before that. ''The vaccine not only protects the recipient but shall facilitate to achieve the herd immunity against COVID-19,'' Khan said.

