Malaysia reports daily record 24 COVID-19 deaths

Malaysia reports daily record 24 COVID-19 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:47 IST
Malaysia on Monday reported a daily record 24 deaths from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 896.
Health authorities also reported 3,100 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 245,552.
