Malaysia reports daily record 24 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia on Monday reported a daily record 24 deaths from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 896.

Health authorities also reported 3,100 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 245,552.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

