French health minister receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

French health minister receives COVID-19 vaccine shotReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:43 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran was vaccinated on Monday against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in the city of Melun, in the Paris region, BFM television reported.
"I didn't feel anything. You were great," Veran told the nurse who administered the shot.
