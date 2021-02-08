Left Menu

French health minister receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:43 IST
French health minister receives COVID-19 vaccine shot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French Health Minister Olivier Veran was vaccinated on Monday against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in the city of Melun, in the Paris region, BFM television reported.

"I didn't feel anything. You were great," Veran told the nurse who administered the shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee slips by 4 paise to 72.97 on dollar demand

The rupee dropped by 4 paise to close at 72.97 against the US currency on Monday due to a strong dollar sentiment and dollar buying by importers.However, sustained foreign fund inflows and strong gains in equity markets restricted the rupee...

U'khand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says minister

The Sundays avalanche has caused an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the NTPCs 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and has put a question mark on its scheduled commissioning in 2023 with a huge amount of silt lying at the site, Union ...

U.S. says to re-engage with top U.N. human rights forum

The United States will participate as an observer in the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it quit in June 2018 under the Trump administration, while seeking reforms, a U.S. envoy told the Geneva forum on Monday.Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge da...

EU's Borrell Moscow trip cannot be judged a failure, Commission says

The European Unions chief executive Ursula von der Leyen has full confidence in the blocs top diplomat Josep Borrell despite a difficult trip to Moscow on Friday during which Russia expelled EU diplomats, the European Commission said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021