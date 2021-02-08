CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 dose 65.7% effective in large trial - Pakistani official

CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 dose 65.7% effective in large trial - Pakistani officialReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:04 IST
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc showed 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases, and 90.98% stopping severe disease in interim multi-country results, Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Monday.
"In the Pakistani subset, efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases is 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease," Sultan added on Twitter of the one-dose Ad5-nCoV candidate.
