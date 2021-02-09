Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 166,731 - health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 166,731 - health ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-02-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 06:41 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 531 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 166,731.
The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
