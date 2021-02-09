Left Menu

No provision of insurance for recipients of COVID-19 vaccine: Choubey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:07 IST
New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) There is no provision of insurance for recipients of COVID-19 vaccine against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to the inoculation, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination is entirely voluntary for the beneficiary, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in response to a question on whether those administered/to be administered with the COVID-19 vaccines are insured against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to inoculation. Measures have been put in place like availability of anaphylaxis kits at each vaccination site, immediate referral to AEFI management centre and observation of vaccine recipients for 30 minutes at session site for any adverse events so as to ensure timely corrective measure, Choubey said in a written reply.

''Also the AEFI management of such cases are provided free of cost treatment in Public Health Facilities,'' he said.

On Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) arising from the use of Covaxin and Covishield, Choubey said till February 4, a total of 81 Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFIs) i.e. 0.096 per cent AEFIs cases have been reported out of total beneficiaries vaccinated with Covaxin vaccine. For Covishield vaccine, a total of 8,402 AEFIs, i.e. 0.192 per cent AEFI cases have been reported out of total beneficiaries vaccinated, Choubey said in an another reply.

Most of these are minor AEFIs like anxiety, vertigo, giddiness, dizziness, fever, pain, rashes, and headache which are self-limiting and all people have recovered. Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) of COVID-19 vaccines are monitored through a well-structured and robust AEFI surveillance system. The surveillance system includes district, state and national level AEFI committees, he said.

The COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines on planning and implementation of vaccination roll-out have been shared with all states/UTs. COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers is ongoing and the vaccination coverage along with AEFIs are being monitored regularly at block, district, state and national level.PTI PLB DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

