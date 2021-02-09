Left Menu

More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

Israel has since lowered the eligible age to 16, but sees less urgency among younger citizens who are less prone to dangerous coronavirus complications. Israeli officials also believe some people are swayed by rumours of potential lasting side-effects from the vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:49 IST
More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer Inc shots.

Around 38% of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. But government goals of achieving 50% coverage and reopening the economy next month have been challenged as the daily vaccination pace ebbs. "We are in a national emergency," Netanyahu told reporters.

"I want to give you a jarring fact: Over the last month - the last 30 days - 1,536 people have died (of COVID-19) in the State of Israel. More than 97% of them had not been vaccinated. Fewer than 3% had been vaccinated." The vaccination drive began on Dec. 19 with a focus on Israelis over the age of 60 and other high-risk groups. Israel has since lowered the eligible age to 16, but sees less urgency among younger citizens who are less prone to dangerous coronavirus complications.

Israeli officials also believe some people are swayed by rumours of potential lasting side-effects from the vaccines. Dismissing vaccine scepticism as "fake news", Netanyahu added: "We are a vaccination nation. We have vaccines for every citizen, for everyone ... If you go and get vaccinated you are saving your lives." (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social or cultural functions

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital. A bench headed by NGT C...

Spain close to reaching peak intensive care occupation, minister says

Occupation of Spains intensive care wards by COVID-19 patients should peak by the end of this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that pressure on hospitals remained at concerning levels.Average I...

'Judas and the Black Messiah' to release in India on March 5

Historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah is slated to be released in Indian theatres on March 5, studio Warner Bros Pictures announced on Tuesday.Starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in the lead, the film is inspired by true ev...

Efforts underway on war footing to rescue people trapped in U'khand tunnel, Amit Shah informs Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that efforts are underway on a war footing to rescue those who are trapped in a tunnel after a glacier burst in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Sunday. Sharing details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021