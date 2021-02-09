Left Menu

Sweden tightens travel rules amid worries over third COVID wave

The first wave of the virus hit Sweden following the March school holiday a year ago, with many Swedes becoming infected during skiing trips in the Alps. The country of 10 million has had 588,062 confirmed COVID cases and 12,115 deaths, a rate per capita is many times higher than its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:31 IST
Sweden tightens travel rules amid worries over third COVID wave

Sweden plans to restrict the number of passengers on long-distance trains and buses in an effort to prevent a pick-up in new COVID-19 cases and the spread of mutations of the virus that could be more infectious, the government said on Tuesday. The government has been ratcheting up measures since a second wave of infections hit Sweden toward the end of last year, but the country's response remains less heavy-handed than the full lockdowns adopted in many parts of Europe.

Starting Feb. 14, trains and buses will only be allowed to run at half capacity if the journey is longer than 150 kilometres, the government said. The curb will be in place through the end of May. Exceptions will be made for people who have already bought tickets.

"The situation with the pandemic looks much brighter than it did a couple of months ago," Minister of Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren told a news conference. "But ... there is a real risk for a third wave and the situation could, therefore, quickly become worse."

Sweden's schools take a week's holiday at the beginning of March and many families use the opportunity to travel. Many of those trips will already have been booked and the new rules are unlikely to reduce traffic much during that period, the government acknowledged. Infection rates in Sweden have slowed in recent weeks with daily numbers running at less than half the level of late December.

However, there has been an increase in people with the strain of the virus first identified in Britain, and the Public Health Agency has warned of the risk of a third wave. The first wave of the virus hit Sweden following the March school holiday a year ago, with many Swedes becoming infected during skiing trips in the Alps.

The country of 10 million has had 588,062 confirmed COVID cases and 12,115 deaths, a rate per capita is many times higher than its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Tennis-Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test

Serena Williams will hope to move a step closer to a record-equalling 24th major when she meets Serbias Nina Stojanovic, while Novak Djokovics Australian Open title defence faces its first real test against Frances Tiafoe in the second roun...

Poland's 2020 deficit was around 85 bln zlotys, says PM

Polands 2020 state budget deficit was around 85 billion zlotys 22.99 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.In last years budget we assumed a deficit of 109 billion zlotys... meanwhile, the deficit was 25 billion lower a...

Soccer-PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg

Angel Di Maria will miss Paris St Germains Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou with a thigh injury, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday. For Angel its over. We will communicate in a week to see where w...

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws.Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021