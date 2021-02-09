Left Menu

Ukrainian partner of China’s Sinovac applies for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:57 IST
Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim said on Tuesday it had submitted documents to the Ukrainian authorities to register China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

Lekhim, a partner of Sinovac Biotech, has signed an agreement with China's leading vaccine manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via state procurement, in the first half of 2021. But it must obtain state registration in Ukraine before starting the shipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

