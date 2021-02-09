Left Menu

97 pc of 7.75L people surveyed after getting jabs satisfied with COVID vaccination process: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:58 IST
Over 97 per cent of 7.75 lakh people surveyed after receiving anti-coronavirus vaccine shots have expressed satisfaction with the immunisation process, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The government is taking feedback from those vaccinated since January 17 through its mobile app CoWIN and has got responses from 7.75 lakh people, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a press conference.

The nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

Bhushan said, ''On January 17, we started taking feedback on CoWIN application through the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) from those users who have been vaccinated.'' ''Ninety-seven per cent people are satisfied with overall vaccination experience. This data is based on feedback from 7.75 lakh people,'' he said.

Through the system, beneficiaries were asked four questions in a personalised message, a day after COVID-19 vaccine was administered to them, Bhushan said.

Of the total feedback received, 97.35 per cent expressed satisfaction with the overall process of vaccination and 97.31 confirmed that proper social distancing was maintained at immunisation sites, Bhushan said.

He said 98.37 per cent confirmed that they were informed about the process of vaccination and that it was given properly, 88.76 per cent said they were informed about adverse event following immunisation and 97.19 per cent confirmed that they were asked to wait for 30 minutes for monitoring after being vaccinated.

