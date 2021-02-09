French Ligue 2 soccer club based near Paris hit by UK COVID variant
The club said in a statement on Tuesday that they would carry out further tests on playing staff before the next scheduled match this weekend. Earlier this week, a school in Eaubonne, another suburb north of Paris, had to temporarily close after the discovery of cases of the South African variant of COVID-19.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:33 IST
Earlier this week, a school in Eaubonne, another suburb north of Paris, had to temporarily close after the discovery of cases of the South African variant of COVID-19. Among the coronavirus variants most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian ones, which appear to spread more quickly than other forms of the disease.
