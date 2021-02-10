S.Korea to approve use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all aged 18-plus

S.Korea to approve use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all aged 18-plusReuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:41 IST
South Korea's drug safety ministry on Wednesday said it will approve use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine for all people, including those aged 65 and over.
The AstraZeneca shot, co-developed by Britain's Oxford University, is the first vaccine to be granted approval in the country.
