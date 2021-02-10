China gave 40.52 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups as of Feb 9

China gave 40.52 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups as of Feb 9Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:41 IST
China has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of Feb. 9, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.
State media Global Times said in January that China was aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.
