30 trainee nurses test positive for COVID-19 at private institute in Palampur

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:59 IST
Thirty trainee nurses at a private nursing college in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior district official said.

All of them are under isolation as per protocol, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurudarshan Gupta said.

''Apart from this, the institution and its hostels are being sanitised,'' he said, adding that 16 trainee nurses of the college had tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

So far, 8,290 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district. While 7,992 patients have been cured of the disease, 91 cases are active at present, the official said.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

