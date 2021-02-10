WHO to issue recommendations on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wed.

The World Health Organization will issue its interim recommendations on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday at 1500gmt, a statement said. The press conference by its panel of experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) was moved up from the original schedule of Thursday mid-day.

South Africa has paused the rollout of the vaccine following data in a small clinical trial that showed it did not protect against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.

