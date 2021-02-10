Left Menu

Israel plans "Green Pass" to leisure for COVID-immune on Feb 23

Israel plans to open up some hotels, gyms and other leisure facilities in two weeks to those documented as being immune to COVID-19, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, in a possible harbinger of a wider emergence from the pandemic.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:33 IST
Israel plans "Green Pass" to leisure for COVID-immune on Feb 23
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israel plans to open up some hotels, gyms and other leisure facilities in two weeks to those documented as being immune to COVID-19, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, in a possible harbinger of a wider emergence from the pandemic. Having administered Pfizer Inc vaccines to almost 40% of its 9 million population, Israel saw first signs of managing to outpace highly contagious virus variants, he added.

Israel has said it would issue an official app allowing users to link up to their Health Ministry files and show if they have been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19, with presumed immunity, in order to gain entry to leisure facilities. Those to whom neither applies would be able to get a COVID-19 test and, if the result is negative, display it on the app for up to 72 hours of similar access, officials have said.

Initially dubbed "Green Passport", the system has been renamed "Green Pass" in an apparent bid to head off speculation that it would also enable unfettered travel abroad. "The estimated date is the 23rd of the month," Edelstein told Ynet TV. "We are talking about gyms, hotels, places like that, where using the Green Pass would be both appropriate and practicable."

"Today - finally, finally - there is an encouraging sign, a small reduction in morbidity," he said. "If this vector continues, we will meet all of our commitments." Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Kan radio that the app will be ready next week and predicted that 60% of adult Israelis would be eligible for the Green Pass by Feb. 23.

After launching the vaccination drive and Israel's third national lockdown in December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted the economy could begin reopening this month. He is up for reelection on March 23. With some kindergarten and elementary schools due to open on Thursday, Edelstein, speaking separately with reporters, said he would seek to require teachers who are not documented as being immune to COVID-19 to test negative every 48 hours.

The health ministry says that around 50% of teachers have been vaccinated, and that Edelstein's proposal would not be in effect by Thursday. Israel has logged 706,000 COVID-19 cases and 5,233 deaths. The Health Ministry gave a 5.9% infection rate on Wednesday, Israel's lowest in a month. The "R" reproductive rate was at 0.93, having fallen steadily from the 1 threshold this week. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021