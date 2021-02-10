Left Menu

Germany's IDT to help make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it was looking into options with IDT to speed up output of finished COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, and that both companies planned to invest in adding capacity at IDT Biologika’s production site in Dessau, eastern Germany, to go on stream by the end of 2022. That investment would include up to five 2,000-litre bioreactors capable of making tens of millions of doses per month of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:38 IST
Germany's IDT to help make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca has enlisted Germany's IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its COVID-19 vaccine, as Germany and the European Union seek to boost a delayed immunisation campaign. AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it was looking into options with IDT to speed up output of finished COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, and that both companies planned to invest in adding capacity at IDT Biologika's production site in Dessau, eastern Germany, to go on stream by the end of 2022.

That investment would include up to five 2,000-litre bioreactors capable of making tens of millions of doses per month of AstraZeneca's vaccine. The investment could also allow for the production of other vaccines using a similar manufacturing process, they added.

IDT Biologika produces viral vaccines for pharmaceutical companies and has suffered a recent setback in developing its own vaccine against COVID-19. IDT has previously said it was doing work for AstraZeneca on the British firm's vaccine, which is co-developed with Oxford University.

Under the deal, which was earlier reported by Reuters, IDT would make the active ingredient, and mix, bottle and pack the final product. The German group said it would invest a "triple digit million euro" amount and AstraZeneca's share of that was subject to ongoing talks.

IDT's own experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with the German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF), did not prompt the hoped-for immune reaction in early-stage testing on humans, resulting in a suspension of the trial last month. Germany and other EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations, as deliveries from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, as well as from AstraZeneca, fell short of projections.

"This agreement will greatly help Europe build an independent vaccine manufacturing capability that will allow it to meet the challenges of the current pandemic and create strategic supply capacity for the future," said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot. The German regional state of Saxony-Anhalt, home to IDT, said this month the company was in talk to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021