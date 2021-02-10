Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 68.26 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in India so far

The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 68.26 lakhs after 2.15 lakhs beneficiaries received jab on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 68.26 lakhs after 2.15 lakhs beneficiaries received jab on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). "The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 68.26 lakhs today. 68,26,898 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,42,455 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. These include 56,65,172 healthcare workers (HCWs) (57.4 per cent) and 11,61,726 frontline workers (FLWs) (13.2 per cent)," the Ministry said in a release.

"Total 2,15,133 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today, the twenty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. These include 54,834 HCWs and 1,60,299 FLWs. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.7,707 sessions were held till 6 pm today," it said. According to the Health Ministry, 10 States including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar recorded the highest number of vaccinations.

Total 30 persons, who received the vaccine shot, have been hospitalised so far, the Ministry stated. "This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 30 cases of hospitalisation, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from Anaphylaxis has been hospitalized at JIPMER, Puducherry and is stable," it said.

"Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital," it added. The Ministry stated that no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours after receiving the vaccine and no case of serious/severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 1,41,511 active COVID-19 cases in India, 1,05,61,608 recoveries and 1,55,252 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

