COVID-19: 37,223 more vaccinated in Maha; total 5,73,666

As many as 37,223 people,including more than 20,000 healthcare workers, were inoculatedagainst COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said the statehealth department.

With this, 5,73,666 beneficiaries have been inoculatedin the state since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launchedon January 16.

Out of the 37,223 people who received vaccine doses onWednesday, 20,004 were healthcare workers, the official said.

After the first dose, the second jab will be givenafter a gap of four weeks, he said.

Out of the total beneficiaries, over one lakhhealthcare professionals and frontline workers are from Mumbaisuburban and Pune district each.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state aspart of the nationwide programme to stamp out the coronavirus.

Initially, vaccine shots were given only to healthcareprofessionals, including doctors, nurses and ASHA volunteers,and later frontline workers like police personnel andsanitation staffers were added to the list of beneficiaries.

PTI NDRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)