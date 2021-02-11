Thailand reports 201 new coronavirus cases

Thailand on Thursday reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,104.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand's overall cases have increased five-fold since mid-December, but the number of new infections reported in recent days have fallen sharply from a week ago.

