Africa CDC says not "walking away" from AstraZeneca vaccine

The African Union's disease control body said on Thursday it was not "walking away" from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and that more was needed to be done to understand how it works against the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong added in a news conference that plans to distribute 7 million AstraZeneca doses in Africa funded by South African telecoms firm MTN Group would move ahead.

