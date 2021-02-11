Left Menu

Africa CDC says not "walking away" from AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The African Union's disease control body said on Thursday it was not "walking away" from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and that more was needed to be done to understand how it works against the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong added in a news conference that plans to distribute 7 million AstraZeneca doses in Africa funded by South African telecoms firm MTN Group would move ahead.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

