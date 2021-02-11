Left Menu

UK is working to solve post Brexit seafood and shipping problems - Gove

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain is working to overcome post-Brexit difficulties complicating seafood exports and other shipments to the European Union, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. "There are still some bureaucratic obstacles that we need to negotiate and navigate. We have set up a specific seafoods export working group which meets twice weekly, and we're also engaging with our friends in France," Gove said.

He also said the government was working with courier companies on the paperwork required to send goods abroad.

