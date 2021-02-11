Left Menu

Two million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mexico, says official

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:04 IST
A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that 2 million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico.

The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including a video of the shipments arriving at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

