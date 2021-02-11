Left Menu

UK variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 25% of infections in France -minister

The British variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for a quarter of all new infections in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. He also said the results of a study of 17,000 positive COVID-19 tests nationwide showed the South African and Brazilian variants now account for 4% to 5% of all new cases. "The spread of these two variants on French territory is not unavoidable," he said at a news conference.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:43 IST
UK variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 25% of infections in France -minister
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / olivierveran

The British variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for a quarter of all new infections in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. He also said the results of a study of 17,000 positive COVID-19 tests nationwide showed the South African and Brazilian variants now account for 4% to 5% of all new cases.

"The spread of these two variants on French territory is not unavoidable," he said at a news conference. He also said that in coming weeks the government would see whether it needs to take more restrictive measures to rein in the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Southampton see off Wolves to reach Cup quarter-finals

Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The victory lifted Southampton after four successive Premier League defeats...

Soccer-Russia to consider vaccinating Euro 2020 staff against COVID-19

Russia is considering whether to vaccinate staff working at European Championship soccer matches in St. Petersburg this year against COVID-19, the head of the local organising committee said on Thursday. St. Petersburg is set to host four m...

2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hi...

Italy's 5-Star votes to back Draghi, opening way for new government

Members of Italys 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity. In an online b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021