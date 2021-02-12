Brazil to vaccinate entire population for COVID-19 in 2021, health minister says

Brazil to vaccinate entire population for COVID-19 in 2021, health minister saysReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:33 IST
Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday that the country would vaccinate its entire population against COVID-19 in 2021, predicting that half would be immunized by the end of June and the rest later in the year.
Speaking at a Senate hearing, Pazuello said Brazil is negotiating with so many biomedical companies to buy immunization supplies that at some point there will be many different vaccines in the country, making coordination difficult.
