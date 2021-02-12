Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 171,234 -health ministry

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 1,474 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 171,234.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing Tom Hogue)

