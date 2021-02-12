No option ruled out to contain COVID variants in eastern France -govt

No option ruled out to contain COVID variants in eastern France -govtReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:07 IST
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio that nothing was excluded regarding the COVID-19 situation in the eastern France area of Moselle, where highly contagious variants of the disease are emerging.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press conference on Thursday that he would go this Friday to Moselle to discuss means of action with local authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabriel Attal
- Europe
- French
- Olivier Veran
- France
ALSO READ
UNHCR alarmed at increasing pushbacks of asylum at Europe’s borders
European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street selloff
We want the shots we ordered, UK says, as Europe's vaccine row escalates
We want the shots we've ordered, UK says, as Europe's vaccine row sharpens
WHO warns "too early to ease up" from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe