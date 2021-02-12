No option ruled out to contain COVID variants in eastern France -govt

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio that nothing was excluded regarding the COVID-19 situation in the eastern France area of Moselle, where highly contagious variants of the disease are emerging.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press conference on Thursday that he would go this Friday to Moselle to discuss means of action with local authorities.

