No option ruled out to contain COVID variants in eastern France -govt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:07 IST
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio that nothing was excluded regarding the COVID-19 situation in the eastern France area of Moselle, where highly contagious variants of the disease are emerging.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press conference on Thursday that he would go this Friday to Moselle to discuss means of action with local authorities.

