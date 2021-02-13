Left Menu

French coronavirus infections ease further

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-02-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:47 IST
France's pace of infection with the coronavirus again slowed on Friday, with 20,701 new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to 21,063 on Thursday and 22,139 last Friday. The seven-day moving average of new cases has been on a downward trend for 11 days and now stands at 18,663.

The Health Ministry reported 320 new deaths in hospitals, down from 360 on Thursday, and the ministry's Geodes website reported that 3,298 people were in intensive care with the disease.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

