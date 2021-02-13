All hypotheses are still open in the World Health Organization's search for the origins of COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing, after Washington said it wants to review data from a WHO-led mission to China.

EUROPE * Europe's drugs regulator launched a real-time review of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine. The EU hopes to start giving out money from its 750 billion euros coronavirus economic recovery fund before the end of the summer.

* Greece extended the full lockdown imposed on metropolitan Athens earlier this week to more regions of the country. * The pandemic in Britain is retreating and the reproduction "R" number, which measures transmission rates, has dropped below 1 for the first time since July.

* Deprived of lavish restaurants and forced to stay at home at night to curb the spread of the coronavirus, French lovers are turning to sex toys to spice up their Valentine's Day. * Spanish supermarkets, department stores and other food and distribution companies offered to help overloaded health authorities with coronavirus vaccinations.

AMERICAS * Supply constraints are slowing ambitious vaccination programs, as massive sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily in states including New York, California, Florida and Texas, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, beg for more doses.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control released new guidance for school reopenings, saying schools in areas of low COVID-19 transmission can fully reopen if they employ universal mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies. * The Mexican capital lowered its official COVID-19 threat level after almost two months of strict lockdown measures.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Pakistan approved China's CanSino Biologics Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the fourth candidate authorized in the South Asian nation of 220 million.

* Japanese retail group Aeon said it will offer its shopping malls throughout the country for vaccinations in response to a government request. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa has secured millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to fight the highly infectious variant that is dominant in the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A molecular test from Becton Dickinson that detects viruses that cause COVID-19 as well as influenza and produces result in 2-3 hours has been given emergency user authorization by the U.S. health regulator. * Vaccine makers are shoring up their supply of a critical raw material in "messenger RNA" vaccines: the lipid molecules that help deliver the genetic RNA material into cells.

* Europe's drugs regulator said its safety panel found no evidence that Gilead's remdesivir caused kidney problems in some COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks were mostly higher as investors awaited progress towards more U.S. fiscal stimulus and the dollar gained after several days of losses. * New U.S. President Joe Biden's administration told allies it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression.

* U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors as he continues to push for approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers. * Britain's coronavirus-ravaged economy slumped 9.9% in 2020, the biggest annual crash in output in more than 300 years, but it avoided heading back towards recession at the end of last year.

