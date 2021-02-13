Left Menu

UK ministers in push to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

British ministers, health workers and volunteers will join a weekend drive to encourage those in the most vulnerable groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as the government nears its target of reaching 15 million people in top priority tiers. Britain says it is on track to have offered an injection by Monday to everyone who is aged 70 and over, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, frontline health and social care workers and older adults in care homes.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:20 IST
UK ministers in push to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British ministers, health workers and volunteers will join a weekend drive to encourage those in the most vulnerable groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as the government nears its target of reaching 15 million people in top priority tiers.

Britain says it is on track to have offered an injection by Monday to everyone who is aged 70 and over, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, frontline health and social care workers and older adults in care homes. More than 14 million Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, and uptake stands at around 90%.

Almost 30 government ministers will tour vaccination centres, from sports stadia to cathedrals, to spread the message of the importance of getting a shot amid concern that some groups, such as certain ethnic minorities, are not taking up the vaccine offer to the same extent as the rest of the population. Britain, which has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from COVID-19, was the first Western country to begin mass vaccinations in December, seeing the shots as a route out of strict lockdowns which have caused the biggest crash in economic output in more than 300 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to outline a route map out of the lockdown on Feb. 22, saying he hoped schools could reopen on March 8. Some newspapers reported on Saturday pubs and restaurants might be able to serve to customers outdoors from as early as April, and restrictions on social mixing easing by May. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, health minister Matt Hancock said he hoped the country could live with the virus as it did with flu by the end of the year.

"I hope that COVID-19 will become a treatable disease by the end of the year," he said. Hancock also announced that innovative treatments for COVID would soon be fast-tracked through the UK's clinical trial system, to make them available in months rather than years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Puri temple,Patnaik seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines

Close on the heels of the Centrewithdrawing draft notification of the National MonumentsAuthority banning any developmental work within 100 metres ofan archeological site, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikhas urged the union government t...

Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' on Feb 20

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise a mushaira on the theme ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat one India, great India here on February 20 in which renowned poets from across the country will recite their poems and couplets.In a sta...

ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg

Chinas ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.The discussions, initiated by Japans SoftBank Group Corp , are private, early and complex, the ...

Scoreboard: 2nd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma batting 132 Shubman Gill lbw b Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Ali 0 Ajinkya Rahan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021