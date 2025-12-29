Western Railway Leads with Kavach Train Protection on Bajwa-Ahmedabad Route

In what marks a pivotal advancement for railway safety, the Vadodara Division of Western Railway successfully rolled out the Kavach automatic train protection system on the Bajwa-Ahmedabad stretch on Monday. This inauguration makes it the pioneering division within Western Railway to adopt such cutting-edge safety technology.

The deployment on the 96-km Bajwa-Ahmedabad route encompasses 17 stations within this crucial segment of the division. As part of the extensive project, an impressive 23 communication towers and 20 Kavach buildings have been established. To ensure seamless data transmission, 192 km of optical fibre cable has been laid. Moreover, an extensive array of 2,872 RFID tags was installed to facilitate precise tracking and real-time communication between trains and the signaling systems.

Officials emphasize that the Kavach system is now fully operational, incorporating features like accident prevention from Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD), automatic speed regulation, and protection against collisions. The technological leap is seen as a robust move towards bolstering passenger safety and modernizing train operations using indigenous innovations.