Italy reports 311 coronavirus deaths, 13,532 new cases

Italy reported 311 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 316 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections dipped to 13,532 from 13,908 reported on Friday.

Some 290,534 tests for COVID-19 were carried out, compared with 305,619 the day before, the ministry said.

