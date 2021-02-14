Left Menu

Guinea reports eight Ebola cases including three deaths

Eight people have tested positive for the Ebola virus in southeastern Guinea and three of them have died, Guinean health authorities said, the first possible resurgence of the disease there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013-2016. They fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture.

They fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture. All eight tested positive for the virus and the five still alive have been isolated in treatment centres, the state health security agency ANSS said on Sunday. The last major outbreak of Ebola in West Africa is believed to have started in Guinea. It killed at least 11,300 people with the vast majority of cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The second round of tests is being carried out to confirm the diagnosis, and health workers are working to trace and isolate the contacts of the cases, ANSS said.

