Malaysia reports 2,464 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:36 IST
Malaysia reported 2,464 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 264,269.

The health ministry also reported seven new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 965.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

