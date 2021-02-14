Malaysia reports 2,464 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Malaysia reports 2,464 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:36 IST
Malaysia reported 2,464 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 264,269.
The health ministry also reported seven new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 965.
