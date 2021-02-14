AP reports 55 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported fresh 55COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.88 lakh, thegovernment said on Sunday.

No death was reported and the toll remained at 7162.

The state also reported 117 more recoveries in 24 hoursending 9 am on Sunday, a health department bulletin said.

With 28,788 clinical examinations, the total number oftests conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.35 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,88,869while the recoveries stood at 8,80,972, it said.

The active cases stood at 735.

Visakhapatnam district and West Godavari accounted forthe most number of cases with nine each.

