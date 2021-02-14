Left Menu

Bengal reports 2 more COVID deaths, 190 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:40 IST
West Bengal on Sunday registeredtwo COVID-19 deaths -- one from Kolkata and another from North24 Parganas district -- taking the toll to 10,232, the statehealth department said in a bulletin.

Of the two deaths, one was due to comorbidity whereCOVID-19 was incidental.

The tally rose to 5,72,595 after 190 new cases of thecontagion were reported from various districts in the state,the bulletin said.

The maximum number of 65 fresh positive cases wasreported from North 24 Parganas district.

In the last 24 hours, 262 patients recovered fromCOVID-19 improving the discharge rate to 97.50 per cent. TillSunday, 5,58,277 people have been cured of the disease, itsaid.

The state now has 4,086 active casses.

Since Saturday, 22,204 samples were tested forcoronavirus in West Bengal pushing the total number of suchtests to 83,00,367, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

