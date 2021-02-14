Left Menu

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures. Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babis's minority government would be unable to keep nationwide restrictions such as curfews, bans on public gatherings or the closure of shops and services.

Reuters | Prauge | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:11 IST
Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.

Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babis's minority government would be unable to keep nationwide restrictions such as curfews, bans on public gatherings or the closure of shops and services. Lawmakers last week rejected an extension to the government's state of emergency beyond Sunday, dealing a blow to efforts to fight one of Europe's highest COVID-19 infection rates and relieve fast-filling hospitals.

But after talks at the weekend the country's 14 regions on Sunday called on the government to declare a new state of emergency, which it approved at an extraordinary meeting. "The end of the state of emergency would mean a de facto easing (of restrictions) and we cannot afford that," Babis said.

The country has been in various lockdown levels since October. Opposition parties have criticised Babis's government for its handling of the pandemic and sought changes. The Communist Party, which props up the government, withheld support last week after demands to reopen schools and ski lifts were not met.

The government had been reluctant to bypass lawmakers, who must approve any state of emergency extension after 30 days, unless regions requested it. Some critics have questioned the constitutionality of immediately calling a new state of emergency. Under the new deal, the vast majority of measures will not change immediately, though restrictions on state offices will be lifted. Regions also want the government to reopen schools in March.

The overall death toll from COVID-19 has soared to more than 18,000 this month in the country of 10.7 million, from about 700 at the start of October. The infection rate is the second-highest in Europe behind Portugal, with more than 900 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

That is more than four times neighbouring Germany, which has imposed entry bans on Czech travellers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of aggression, Sudans foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.Ethiopias trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unac...

Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against love jihad in the state.He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.We ar...

Impeachment isn''t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Donald Trumps acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether hes to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of h...

Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant on Sunday and armoured vehicles rolled into major cities as the new army rulers faced a ninth day of anti-coup demonstrations that saw hundreds of thousands on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021