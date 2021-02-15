No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 5,009

Andaman and Nicobar Islandsdid not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 5,009, while a total of 62 people have so far died due tothe contagion, he said.

A total of 4,938 people have so far recovered from thedisease in the archipelago.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 casesand all the patients are in South Andaman district.

The other two districts North and Middle Andaman andNicobar are now COVID-19 free as both have no activecoronavirus case at present.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,47,289 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed in theislands with wearing of masks made mandatory by theadministration as a large number of tourists are flocking tothe archipelago.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight orreaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorilyrequired to show a negative coronavirus report.

A total of 3,846 health care and frontline workershave received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far,the official said.

