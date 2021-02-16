South Africa asks Serum Institute of India to take back 1 mln vaccine doses-report

South Africa has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that the company had sent in early February, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

Last week, South Africa's health minister said the government may sell doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, after the country paused its rollout following a small clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in the country.

