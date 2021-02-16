WHO welcomes new Supreme committee resolutions to fight COVID-19 in Iraq

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the new set of resolutions announced by Iraq's Supreme Health and Safety Committee on the 13th of February, aiming to halt the recent increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by health institutions in the country.

The steady increase in the number of cases over the last 5 to 6 weeks is a concerning development that requires vigilance and strengthening of the preventive measures at individual and community levels. The World Health Organization urges all Iraqi citizens to adhere to the committee new resolutions to protect themselves, their families, and beloved ones, and keep utmost attention to individual prevention measures such as physical distancing, wearing a mask when around other people, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds and gatherings, cleaning hands frequently, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue.

"Amid increasing concerns over a recent noticeable spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq, WHO would like to stress the importance of the new resolutions issued by the health and safety authorities on COVID-19 infection rates in the country," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq. "We second the voices of the Ministry of Health and the Supreme Committee and urge all citizens to show responsibility by adhering to the individual and community preventive measures. Only through a social pact between Iraqi people and the health authorities, we can win the fight against this pandemic in Iraq," Dr Zouiten added.

The new Supreme committee resolutions included [1]evening lockdown excluding health, security forces, media professionals, service departments, and vegetable stores. They also included the re-activation of online education for all levels except for the final stages of medical colleges, in addition to the closure of parks and the banning of funeral councils and wedding parties for two weeks starting Thursday 18 February this year.

On the 14th of the current, the Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 2,224 new confirmed cases with 15 fatalities bringing the overall nationwide pandemic figures to 643,852 confirmed cases and 13,179 associated deaths.

"We must unite efforts and join voices to support the Ministry of Health and national health providers at this critical stage of the pandemic. Let's all commit to health resolutions and not compromise the safety and wellness of each other; It is the moral and ethical obligation of each individual to use a mask when around other people, clean hands, ensure a physical distance to protect themselves, their communities and country against COVID-19 infection," concluded Dr Zouiten.