Left Menu

4 detected with SA variant of COVID-19 in India, one with Brazil strain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:27 IST
4 detected with SA variant of COVID-19 in India, one with Brazil strain
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India in January, while one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the first week of February, the Centre said on Tuesday.

In India, the South Africa strain has been detected in four returnees -- one from Angola, one from Tanzania and two from South Africa in January, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said.

All travellers and contacts have been tested and quarantined.

''The ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the SA variant strain from the samples of these four individual returnees,'' he said.

One Brazil returnee has tested positive for the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the first week of February. The traveller and contacts have been tested and quarantined. ''The virus strain has been successfully isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV, Pune,'' Bhargava said, adding experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 187. There has been no mortality.

''We have been able to culture and isolate this strain and test the efficacy of the vaccine,'' he said.

A very close watch is being kept on these variants, he stressed.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said as of February 16 till 1 pm, 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country out of which a total of 62,82,646 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

First dose has been given to 61,11,968 (60.5 per cent healthcare workers) and second dose have been given to 1,70,678 healthcare workers which is 37.5 per cent of eligible vaccinations, he said.

Bhushan elaborated that the eligible population are people who were vaccinated on January 16, 17 and 18 as only they become eligible for the second dose.

''For others, the second dose is not due. The efficacy of a vaccination must be judged on the fact that what proportion of people were due for second dose and out of that how much population has been covered,'' he said.

He further said a total of 24,57,949 frontline workers have been vaccinated which is 26.3 per cent.

Bhushan said 14 states and UTs have administered the first dose to more than 70 per cent of registered healthcare workers which is higher than the national average of 60 per cent.

These states include Rajasthan (70.09 per cent), Sikkim (70.09 per cent), Jharkhand (71.25 per cent), Kerala (71.28 per cent), UP (73.58 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (75.16 per cent) and Bihar (80.92 per cent).

While 11 states ad UTs including Delhi (42.36 per cent), Punjab (36.42 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (49.09 per cent) and Karnataka (49.96 per cent), have administered first dose to less than 50 per cent of registered healthcare workers.

''We have asked these states to organise more sessions to increase their coverage,'' he said.

About the second dose, Bhushan said eight states and UTs, including Goa (100 per cent), Jharkhand (68.3 per cent), Assam (69.7 per cent), UP (81.2 per cent), Gujarat (86 per cent), have administered th second COVID vaccine dose to more than 60 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys McCamish acquires platform from STEP Solutions

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, on Tuesday said it has bought the business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC.The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.STEP Solutions Gr...

NBFCs' stressed assets may touch Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh cr by March-end: Report

Stressed assets of non-banking financial companies NBFCs are likely to touch Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore, or 6-7.5 per cent of their assets under management AUM by the end of this fiscal, says a report.However, the one-time COVID-19 restructuring...

Didn't want to do just love stories: 'Pitta Kathalu' directors on exploring relationship dynamics

Anthology film Pitta Kathalu explores changing power equations between men and women, says filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy, who believes the Telugu-language drama with resonate with viewers with its layered portrayal of imperfect characters.Nand...

J-K organises fair for distributing farm machinery at subsidised rates

The Horticulture Department organised a mela in Srinagar on Tuesday for distributing machinery at subsidised rates to farmers after identifying their requirements. Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their mach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021