PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:55 IST
Pak to fully restore all economic activities from next month

The Pakistan government on Wednesday decided to fully restore all economic activities in the country, which were still following COVID-19 restrictions, from next month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the Cabinet meeting which was briefed about the coronavirus situation and the reduction in the overall cases, according to a statement by the PM's Office.

The Cabinet was informed about the government's decision to fully revive all economic sectors which were still following the restrictions under COVID-19 protocol.

“All economic activities will be completely restored from March 1,” according to the statement.

The Cabinet was also informed that frontline health workers are being vaccinated and so far about 50,000 of them have been given shots, it said.

The vaccination of health workers started on February 2 after China donated 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine.

The new cases of coronavirus in the country have decreased considerably and for the first time on Tuesday, less than 1,000 cases were reported in more than three and half months.

Meanwhile, 1,165 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the national coronavirus tally to 565,989. Another 56 patients died in this period and the total number of fatalities reached 12,436, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

A total of 528,545 people have recovered, while there are 25,008 active coronavirus patients in the country. The positivity rate stands at 3.5 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

